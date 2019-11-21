Impressive Newham Swords youngsters proving a point with more fencing medals

Newham Swords Fencing Club added more medals to their season haul at the Welsh Senior Open at the National Sports Centre for Wales in Cardiff.

Having scooped eight gold and three bronze medals last month, the club saw 16-year-old Teagan Williams-Stewart win gold and fellow Great Britain under-20 international Amy Home, 18, add bronze.

And it brought back memories for club manager Linda Strachan, who said: "It was an emotional event for me as the last time I was there was when I won the same title in 1988, after the Seoul Olympics.

"In fact, Pierre (Harper) and I did the double when I won the women's foil title and Pierre won the men's that year!"

It meant a third senior open title this year for Williams-Stewart, after success at Invicta in March and the Nationals in April.

Newham Swords Linda Strachan, Teagan Williams-Stewart, Rachel Shaw, Alice Campbell, Ellie Knox and Pierre Harper Newham Swords Linda Strachan, Teagan Williams-Stewart, Rachel Shaw, Alice Campbell, Ellie Knox and Pierre Harper

Head coach Harper added: "Teagan's results at senior level are outstanding for someone aged just 16."

William-Stewart was also 21st out of 137 fencers at the Eden Junior World Cup and 20th out of 120 at the London Cup, which saw her reach the qualification standards for the European Junior Championships in Croatia and World Junior Championships in Salt Lake City.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Teagan has qualified for both the Junior Europeans and Worlds so early in her season," said Strachan.

The club's younger fencers added to their ever increasing medal haul too as under-13 boys Mikhel Archer and George Hills took gold and silver respectively at the Bath Leon Paul National Junior Series tournament.

It was a third successive gold for Archer, after success at Nottingham and Camden, and clubmates Dominik Juras won under-nine gold and Maksim Vassiljev added under-11 bronze.

Juras is now ranked number one among under-nine boys, while Swords have four under-13 boys in the top 10 (second, third, sixth, ninth) and four girls in the GB under-20 top 10 (third, sixth, eighth, 10th).

"These are are a great set of results from both our GB Internationals and younger fencers who have all been working extremely hard as a team this season," said Harper.