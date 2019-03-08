MLB gets the nod with fans loving the two-day affair of the Yankees and Red Sox
PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 July 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
The Major League Baseball London Series was a huge success despite high scoring matches between the prestigious New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium.
The Yankees won the historic first-ever MLB meeting in Europe as Aaron Hicks hit the first home run as they sealed a 17-13 victory in the blistering sunshine.
The following day the Yankees also won 12-8 but the excitement remained throughout the weekend.
Thousands of fans flocked to Stratford to witness the old rivalry be played and the game didn't disappoint.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the first of the two-match series to add to the occasion at a fixture attended by 59,659 people.
The duo were out on the pitch for the ceremonial first pitch and received gifts for the newly-born Archie from both teams as they shared some special moments with a visit to the clubhouses.
But before that it was batting practice for both team's, a moment the fans that arrived early for thoroughly enjoyed, getting to see how hard they actually hit the ball and many fans catching a ball as a perfect souvenir.
That's if they didn't already have plenty as the MLB superstore proved to be a huge success with huge queues from midday onwards with many fans buying jerseys, hats, balls, bats, gloves and cups among many other things to remember the first-ever game in London.
It was soon speculated the match could be a long game as it was 6-6 after the first innings - the first time that has happened since 1989.
After 58 minutes we went into the second innings and the game produced some great spells from then onwards.
The match wrapped up nearly five hours after the first pitch and become a game to be remembered not only for being the first in London and Europe, but for producing the most runs in a nine-inning game this season.
The teams then combined for 20 runs in Sunday's 12-8 score.
Some of the most talked about things aside from the action were the American food products on offer throughout the day with two-foot long hot dogs and nachos.
The Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals will play at the London Stadium in 2020 which is expected to be another two-day sell out.