FIH Pro League: Mixed fortunes for GB against Australia

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Australia (pic GB Hockey) Archant

Great Britain's men beat Australia in a shoot-out at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Sunday, but the women fell to defeat in a sold-out double-header.

The men led twice in the first half, with Zach Wallace and Chris Griffiths on target either side of Jake Hervie's fine finish.

But Tim Brand levelled in the third quarter and it went to a shoot-out, with GB always ahead before George Pinner prevented Daniel Beale's fifth attempt for the Hockeyroos.

Phil Roper said: "To get a 2-2 draw and win the shootout is a really good feeling.

"It was a very physical game, Australia always bring the energy and are hard going into a tackle, you've just got to match them and make sure you know you're on a level playing field with them and you've got a chance.

"Thursday's game (a defeat against Germany) was a good bit of motivation. We thought we did enough to get a result out of that so we did really well over the last two days to reset and make sure we came here with a strong focus and I'm glad it worked out."

The women conceded three goals in the space of five minutes in the second quarter to leave themselves with a mountain to climb.

And Australia added a fourth after the restart, before captain Hollie Pearne-Webb and Tess Howard hit back for some consolation.

Pearne-Webb said: "The first half started well but we let ourselves down by conceding two quick goals which were very sloppy and our heads went down a bit when we conceded the third.

"We picked it up again in the second half and created some chances. Scoring two goals in a game is enough to win it, we just need to get better at not conceding those sloppy goals.

"I don't think this group has experienced being that down and coming back, but in the past we've done it and I think we proved by getting two goals back that we can do it. The belief was definitely there."

GB's men face the Netherlands on Friday, with the women taking on their Dutch rivals on Saturday.

Both sides will then meet New Zealand in a double-header at Twickenham Stoop Stadium on June 23.

GB men: Gibson, Willars, Ames, Martin, Griffiths, Ward, Roper, Creed, Condon, Waller, Sorsby. Subs: Pinner, Weir, Forsyth, Sloan, Dixon, Wallace.

GB women: Hinch, Toman, Martin, Townsend, Petty, Howard, Defroand, Ansley, Pearne-Webb, Burge, Balsdon. Subs: Unsworth, Evans, Jones, Hunter, Costello, Petter.