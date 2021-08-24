Michail Antonio has proved to be a real bargain for West Ham United

Opinion

Published: 12:30 PM August 24, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio has proved to be a huge bargain for West Ham United after breaking the club’s Premier League goal scoring record.

The 31-year-old joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest back on September 1, 2015 for around £7 million on a four-year contract with an option for a further two years.

Antonio has gone on to feature more than 160 times for West Ham and in numerous positions including on the wing, at right wing-back, and more recently as a forward under current manager David Moyes.

The forward scored his 47th Premier League goal for the club, in a 4-2 victory at Newcastle United, in West Ham United's opening match of the new season on August 15.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

That goal drew him level with the club's all time record top scorer in the Premier League era, Paolo Di Canio.

Antonio then netted a second-half brace in West Ham's 4-1 home win against Leicester City to eclipse Di Canio's record.

Previous to joining West Ham, Antonio started off in non-league football for Tooting & Mitcham United, where he was discovered by Reading who then sent him out loan on multiple loan spells.

He eventually earnt a move to Sheffield Wednesday and then Nottingham Forest where he caught the eye of the Hammers among others Premier League clubs.

Ever since he has been an influential figure for West Ham although he has had to endure plenty of injury problems.

If Antonio can continue this form and impress as the Hammers start their Europa League campaign, there is no doubt he will go down as a club legend.