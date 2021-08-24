News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Opinion

Michail Antonio has proved to be a real bargain for West Ham United

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:30 PM August 24, 2021   
West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier Leag

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio has proved to be a huge bargain for West Ham United after breaking the club’s Premier League goal scoring record. 

The 31-year-old joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest back on September 1, 2015 for around £7 million on a four-year contract with an option for a further two years.

Antonio has gone on to feature more than 160 times for West Ham and in numerous positions including on the wing, at right wing-back, and more recently as a forward under current manager David Moyes. 

The forward scored his 47th Premier League goal for the club, in a 4-2 victory at Newcastle United, in West Ham United's opening match of the new season on August 15. 

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game du

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

That goal drew him level with the club's all time record top scorer in the Premier League era, Paolo Di Canio. 

You may also want to watch:

Antonio then netted a second-half brace in West Ham's 4-1 home win against Leicester City to eclipse Di Canio's record. 

Previous to joining West Ham, Antonio started off in non-league football for Tooting & Mitcham United, where he was discovered by Reading who then sent him out loan on multiple loan spells. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Otas Sarkus: Tributes to man with 'heart of a lion' who was 'loving towards everyone'
  2. 2 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford
  3. 3 Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies
  1. 4 Man arrested before woman dies in fall is released under investigation
  2. 5 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
  3. 6 Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting
  4. 7 The noise and performance was incredible says Hammers boss Moyes
  5. 8 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
  6. 9 Leyton Orient dealt a blow as Paul Smyth ruled out for a month
  7. 10 Player recruitment has been excellent at Leyton Orient

He eventually earnt a move to Sheffield Wednesday and then Nottingham Forest where he caught the eye of the Hammers among others Premier League clubs. 

Ever since he has been an influential figure for West Ham although he has had to endure plenty of injury problems.

If Antonio can continue this form and impress as the Hammers start their Europa League campaign, there is no doubt he will go down as a club legend.

West Ham United
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

International Way, Stratford.

Metropolitan Police

Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Annual picture to mark the start of Spring - Newham City Farm's baby animals.

Newham Council

Concerns raised over future of Newham City Farm

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Websters owner Ron Webb in his Forest Gate shop.

Retail

'A Forest Gate institution': Building supplies shop Websters to close

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The London Underground

Travel

'Severe' delays on Central Line due to 'customer incident'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon