Taekwondo: McNeish strikes gold at German Open

PUBLISHED: 15:02 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 12 March 2020

Christian McNeish tops the podium at the German Open (pic GB Taekwondo)

Christian McNeish tops the podium at the German Open (pic GB Taekwondo)

Plaistow's Christian McNeish struck gold at the German Open.

The 22-year-old beat Holland's Fahd Zaouia in the final of the under-68kg division to claim his first title of 2020.

And McNeish was one of three medalists for GB in Hamburg, as Josh Calland and Madison Moore bagged bronze.

'I felt good and had been training hard, so I was confident going into the tournament,' said McNeish.

'It is always nice to be on the podium, especially when you get gold.

'Unfortunately there is no time to celebrate as we have the Belgian Open coming up shortly.

'Now I'm back into training like normal, I will continue to push hard and focus for up and coming tournaments.'

Success will give McNeish a notable boost ahead of the forthcoming European Championships, which take place in Zagreb, Croatia from May 7-10.

He won the European title in Russia in 2018 and is hoping to be selected as part of the GB squad once again, adding: 'I will do what I can to try and make it happen because I would love to become a two-time European champion.'

Calland performed well, stepping up to under-80kg, and his run to the last four included the scalp of former world champion Tahir Gulec.

Moore competed well at under-49kg, having won golds at the 2019 Austrian and Luxembourg Open.

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Shanur Ahmed: Family pays tribute to ‘caring, sharing, loving’ boy

Shanur Ahmed's body was found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: MPS

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

