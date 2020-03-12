Taekwondo: McNeish strikes gold at German Open

Plaistow's Christian McNeish struck gold at the German Open.

The 22-year-old beat Holland's Fahd Zaouia in the final of the under-68kg division to claim his first title of 2020.

And McNeish was one of three medalists for GB in Hamburg, as Josh Calland and Madison Moore bagged bronze.

'I felt good and had been training hard, so I was confident going into the tournament,' said McNeish.

'It is always nice to be on the podium, especially when you get gold.

'Unfortunately there is no time to celebrate as we have the Belgian Open coming up shortly.

'Now I'm back into training like normal, I will continue to push hard and focus for up and coming tournaments.'

Success will give McNeish a notable boost ahead of the forthcoming European Championships, which take place in Zagreb, Croatia from May 7-10.

He won the European title in Russia in 2018 and is hoping to be selected as part of the GB squad once again, adding: 'I will do what I can to try and make it happen because I would love to become a two-time European champion.'

Calland performed well, stepping up to under-80kg, and his run to the last four included the scalp of former world champion Tahir Gulec.

Moore competed well at under-49kg, having won golds at the 2019 Austrian and Luxembourg Open.