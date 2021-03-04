McAnuff will use lessons learned from previous managers

Published: 4:40 PM March 4, 2021

Newly-appointed Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff is keen to use all of his knowledge from playing under big name managers such as Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers among many others.

The 39-year-old has been in charge for one match so far and saw Orient seal a 1-0 victory at Grimsby Town just two days into the job.

The experienced midfielder will now look stamp his own mark on the team further and that includes implementing ideas of former managers of his own, including Rodgers, Iain Dowie, and the late Justin Edinburgh for different reasons.

“I’ve got to be honest, it’s not just the good managers that you learn from, so I’ve taken something from everybody, good, bad or indifferent, even little lessons along the way,” McAnuff said.

“If you’re talking about tactically then certainly for me Brendan Rodgers is a master. How he sets teams up, the way he wants his teams to play, possession-based but with an intensity to get after the ball and press well.

“He was fantastic. Ian Dowie for me the enthusiasm that he brought everyday was a massive thing that I will certainly like to take on, I'm a big believer in positive energy around the place.

"It’s not always easy especially when results aren’t going well, but you have to push that, and keep the boys going even through those not so easy times.

“When you’re winning games regularly, it’s pretty straight forward, everything looks after itself so I’m sure there will be ups and downs, a few bumps in the road, but it’s about trying to remain as level headed as you can.

“I’ve been lucky, Justin (Edinburgh), the way he managed, Brian McDermott, a little bit more should I say letting people go and do their jobs. Probably more of an overseer, but ultimately everybody knew who was in charge, and that it was his way.

“That is something that i will certainly try to implement in my journey.”