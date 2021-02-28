Orient announce McAnuff as interim manager

Published: 3:12 PM February 28, 2021

Leyton Orient have announced Jobi McAnuff as their interim manager.

The news comes after the departure of Ross Embleton on Saturday, following a 3-1 home defeat against League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers which extended their winless run to seven matches.

Jamaican international McAnuff, 39, has made over 150 appearances for Os and captained the side to the National League title under the late Justin Edinburgh in 2018/19.

And chairman Nigel Travis said: “Jobi is a natural leader and someone we feel has got what it takes to make a top class manager.

“As a club we feel that the play-offs are still within reach for this season and we have made that clear to Jobi, who understands and agrees with us that it should remain our focus and target.

"His appointment gives us a degree of continuity but also a fresh approach for the final third of the season.”

McAnuff, whose completion of his UEFA A License has been delayed due to Covid-19, will work with the club’s existing coaching staff of Danny Senda, Dean Brill and Matt Harrold.