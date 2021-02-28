News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Orient announce McAnuff as interim manager

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:12 PM February 28, 2021   
Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient

Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient's home defeat against Tranmere Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient have announced Jobi McAnuff as their interim manager.

The news comes after the departure of Ross Embleton on Saturday, following a 3-1 home defeat against League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers which extended their winless run to seven matches.

Jamaican international McAnuff, 39, has made over 150 appearances for Os and captained the side to the National League title under the late Justin Edinburgh in 2018/19.

And chairman Nigel Travis said: “Jobi is a natural leader and someone we feel has got what it takes to make a top class manager.

“As a club we feel that the play-offs are still within reach for this season and we have made that clear to Jobi, who understands and agrees with us that it should remain our focus and target.

You may also want to watch:

"His appointment gives us a degree of continuity but also a fresh approach for the final third of the season.”

McAnuff, whose completion of his UEFA A License has been delayed due to Covid-19, will work with the club’s existing coaching staff of Danny Senda, Dean Brill and Matt Harrold.

Most Read

  1. 1 Foodbank offering lifeline to foreign students left destitute by pandemic
  2. 2 Police investigate burglary and injury at 'cannabis' house
  3. 3 Eight-year-old girl from Canning Town publishes book to help children with grief
  1. 4 East Ham barber disappointed by Covid-19 lockdown easing roadmap
  2. 5 Traffic cameras installed to catch Newham drivers who ignore road signs
  3. 6 Front-runners for Leyton Orient vacancy after Ross Embleton departure
  4. 7 Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences
  5. 8 Leyton Orient announce Embleton exit
  6. 9 Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station
  7. 10 Newham Council is making a difference

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Penalty charge notices affixed to several cars left in restricted parking bays on a road near Gatwic

Reader Letters | Opinion

Parking charges, Covid, unneutered cats and driving into London

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
car smash

Crime

Man arrested after car smashes into house in Maryland

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
East Ham Town Hall.

Newham Council

Newham a step closer to five per cent council tax hike

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Rahiem Anderson, 18, has been convicted of murder

Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street

Emily Pennink and Tom Ambrose

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus