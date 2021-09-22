'That is what this club is about' as Mark Noble wants to find West Ham fan

Video

Published: 4:22 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:05 PM September 22, 2021

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Mark Noble appears dejected after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

West Ham United captain Mark Noble is hoping to repay a Hammers supporter that helped cheer him up after his penalty miss in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The 34-year-old midfielder was on his out with his wife for her birthday the following day, where he bumped into a loyal fan and train driver at Shenfield train station.

Now the long-serving captain is hoping to track this supporter down and offer his family the chance to watch West Ham at the London Stadium.

"It was my wife's birthday and i was going out, we parked at the train station in Shenfield, and as i was getting a ticket a fella came over," Noble said.

"He was a West Ham fan, he was a train driver actually. I'm hoping we can get in touch with him or he contacts us because he asked for a photo and he was shaking.

"He said Mark thank you so much for your loyalty, you've been a massive inspiration to my family.

"I said to him what you up to and he said i'm going to drive the train. He also said he served in Afghanistan for three tours.

"Obviously at the time it was my wife's birthday so i was hiding how i felt about the day before and speaking to him really cheered me up in a way.

"I don't know who you are, but if you could get in touch with the club, and let us know who he is then i would be happy to host his family or whatever for a game at the stadium because that is what this club is about.

"It was a touching moment."