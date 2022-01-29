Leyton Orient miss out again during Mansfield Town defeat

Leyton Orient failed to score for a fifth successive match in all competitions and fell further down the League Two table with defeat in Nottinghamshire.

Kenny Jackett made five changes from the midweek home defeat against Newport County, with Ethan Coleman given his debut and Theo Archibald returning to the side.

And good defending by Jordan Brown cleared a threatening cross early on, before Lawrence Vigouroux denied John-Joe O'Toole at the far post on eight minutes.

Vigouroux made a comfortable save from Ollie Clarke's effort before Paul Smyth's long throw eventually fell for Brown to fire over from 18 yards.

The hosts then cleared a teasing cross from Archibald, before Vigouroux got down well to keep out Rhys Oates on 28 minutes.

And after Oates fired wide from distance, O's saw Ruel Sotiriou beat a defender from Coleman's pass but fail to seriously trouble Nathan Bishop in the home goal.

Mansfield's Elliott Hewitt was booked for a foul on Smyth, before the home side opened the scoring two minutes before the break as former O's striker Jordan Bowery brought down a cross from Oates and fired past Vigouroux.

And O's saw captain Omar Beckles booked for a foul on Oates a minute after the restart, having replaced Smyth with Matt Young, and Archibald shown a yellow card on 53 minutes.

Jackett made a double change just past the hour as Aaron Drinan and Hector Kyprianou replaced Sotiriou and Brown.

But the Stags doubled their lead on 72 minutes as Clarke netted with a half volley from the edge of the box.

Drinan went close to a reply two minutes later, hitting the post from a tight angle, and the woodwork denied the substitute again on 77 minutes as his header from a corner came back off the crossbar.

And that was as close as O's got as they headed back to east London empty handed, ahead of a trip to Bradford City on Tuesday.

Orient: Vigouroux, Happe, Smyth (Young 46), Smith, Archibald, Khan, Mitchell, Beckles, Sotiriou (Drinan 63), Brown (Kyprianou 63), Coleman. Unused subs: Sargeant, Thompson, Kemp, Moss.

Attendance: 5,851.