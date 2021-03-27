West Ham fall to defeat in historic clash at Old Trafford

Published: 2:39 PM March 27, 2021

Manchester United's Christen Press (fourth left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women's Super League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. - Credit: PA

West Ham slipped to a 2-0 defeat away to Champions League chasing Manchester United on a historic day at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The side from east London played in the very first Women's Super League game to be held at the Theatre of Dreams and despite defeat can take plenty of positives from the clash.

The Hammers started the game brightly with Katerina Svitkova firing in a cross from the left aiming for Martha Thomas but Millie Turner was on hand to sweep the danger away for Manchester United.

Lauren James had the first effort on target in the game on ten minutes as she found space just outside the box before her shot was comfortably saved by Courtney Brosnan in the Hammers goal.

Manchester United's Katie Zelem (left) and West Ham United's Dagny Brynjarsdottir battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

Ella Toone who scored on her England debut against Northern Ireland then carved out another good opening for the Red Devils but her effort was well blocked by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

The Hammers won a free-kick in a dangerous area when Thomas did well to hold the ball up before being brought down by Maria Thorisdóttir as Kenza Dali's resulting inswinging effort was headed away.

On 22 minutes Brynjarsdóttir had a good chance to open the scoring as Emily van Egmond drove forward playing in the Icelandic international but Mary Earps was equal to her effort.

It was an end to end game and Katie Zelem had a go for Manchester United from distance but her effort sailed over the top of the bar when she had better options to play the ball into space.

Casey Stoney's side should have been ahead in the 26th minute when the impressive James linked up with Christen Press before the USA internationals cross aiming for Toone was played beyond Toone at the far-post who would have had a tap-in.

Grace Fisk then made a fine block to keep West Ham level as Press sailed through on goal but she went for the wrong option and tried to square the ball to James but Fisk was on hand to clear the loose ball.

From the resulting corner James met the cross and headed over from two yards out when she should have made Brosnan work in the Hammers goal.

West Ham looked dangerous on the counter attack and they nearly took the lead as they hit the Red Devils on the break as Thomas drove her shot just wide of the target.

Manchester United were then so nearly in themselves four minutes before the break as Toone drove through the challenges before her pass aiming for Jackie Groenen was well cut out by Gilly Flaherty.

It was Ollie Harder's side however who had the final opportunity of the first half as Earps gave away the ball following a goal-kick with Kate Longhurst who played in Dali who's shot was well saved by Earps.

It was the Hammers who started the second half well as Dali cut inside and sent an inviting ball into the box aiming for van Egmond but Amy Turner was on hand to head the danger away.

However, Manchester United did hit the front foot when James won a corner in the 48th minute and as result Millie Turner headed the cross on into her path and the 19 year old flicked in to break the deadlock and score the first Women's Super League goal at Old Trafford.

West Ham didn't let their heads drop and they created a chance to equalise as Brynjarsdóttir had a go but her shot lacked power and was saved by Earps.

West Ham United's Dagny Brynjarsdottir has a shot saved by Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps during the FA Women's Super League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

Manchester United did double their lead when Press was played in after a superb reverse pass from Jackie Groenen that took out the West Ham defence and the USA international held her composure to lash her effort into the back of the net on 54 minutes.

Earps then had to be alert to keep her side 2-0 ahead as Thomas who was lively for the Hammers fizzed in an effort but the Red Devils stopper made herself big to make the stop.

Brynjarsdóttir impressed for the Hammers and she was next in line to be denied by Earps as she met a free-kick but her header was well kept out by the keeper.

Manchester United from nearly conceding were then inches away from celebrating as they caught the Hammers on the counter with Press who's effort was superbly tipped over the top by Brosnan.

On 66 minutes Laura Vetterlein was booked for the Hammers for giving away a cheap free-kick on the half-way line before venting her frustration at the referee for the decision.

James was the player causing West Ham the most problems with twenty minutes left she nearly extended the lead for the Red Devils as she cut inside before firing an effort just wide of goal.

Already on a yellow card Vetterlein was then sent off on 77 minutes as she caught Martha Harris late and could have no real complaints with the decision.

Harder was then forced into a change with the impressive Thomas limping off to be replaced by Mayumi Pacheco for the final ten minutes of the clash.

Republic of Ireland International Brosnan had to be alert to stop Manchester United going 3-0 ahead with Press playing Harris in but the keeper raced off her line to smother the loose ball.

On 86 minutes West Ham had their last roll of the dice as Brynjarsdottir and Dali come off for Hawa Cissoko and Nor Mustafa.

It was the visitors who had the final goalscoring opportunity as Longhurst played a free-kick into the box but Millie Turner was on hand to turn the ball behind for a corner that came to nothing.

West Ham: Brosnan, Redisch, Flaherty, Fisk, Vetterlein, Longhurst, Brynjarsdóttir (Cissoko 84),van Egmond, Svitkova, Dali (Mustafa 84),Thomas (Pacheco 79),

Unused subs: Ramsey, Barker, Denton.