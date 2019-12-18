Search

Advanced search

Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

PUBLISHED: 11:44 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 18 December 2019

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions overpowered Manchester Giants on their way to a 103-73 victory in the BBL.

London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Justin Robinson top scored with 17 points, while Ovie Soko added 16 points, five rebounds and three steals for the defending champions.

The hosts began well to build a 6-2 lead, before Robinson started a 15-0 Lions run capped by Soko's dunk.

You may also want to watch:

And Lions were 25-14 up at the end of the first quarter, on the back of a Jorge Romero three-pointer.

Ali Tew opened the scoring in the second with an inside score, while Ingus Bankevics led the Giants resistance on his way to a game high 28 points from 21 shots.

Five straight points from Brandon Peel were followed by a triple from Jules Dang Akodo as Andre Lockhart broke the 600-point barrier on his way to 13 in the game.

Lions led 47-33 at half time and saw 10 of their players on the scoresheet as they dominated the third quarter 33-14.

Jordan Jackson produced two highlight blocks in the final session, before Jordan Whelan and Sam Toluwase completed the scoring ahead of a home match against Bristol on Wednesday (7.30pm) and the visit of Sheffield on Sunday (4pm). See ticketmaster.co.uk.

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from ‘downward spiral’ under Tories

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks in front of the other West Ham candidates at the Newham election count after retaining her seat. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from ‘downward spiral’ under Tories

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks in front of the other West Ham candidates at the Newham election count after retaining her seat. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: Dubois determined to end year on high

Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

O’s midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Stratford fishmonger’s story of civil rights leader’s last moments to hit West End stage

Christopher Tajah, writer and lead in Dream of a King, works as a fishmonger three days a week. He's been at the Stratford Morrisons for at least 12 years working his trade. Picture: Christopher Tajah.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists