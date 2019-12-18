Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions overpowered Manchester Giants on their way to a 103-73 victory in the BBL.

London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges) London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Justin Robinson top scored with 17 points, while Ovie Soko added 16 points, five rebounds and three steals for the defending champions.

The hosts began well to build a 6-2 lead, before Robinson started a 15-0 Lions run capped by Soko's dunk.

And Lions were 25-14 up at the end of the first quarter, on the back of a Jorge Romero three-pointer.

Ali Tew opened the scoring in the second with an inside score, while Ingus Bankevics led the Giants resistance on his way to a game high 28 points from 21 shots.

Five straight points from Brandon Peel were followed by a triple from Jules Dang Akodo as Andre Lockhart broke the 600-point barrier on his way to 13 in the game.

Lions led 47-33 at half time and saw 10 of their players on the scoresheet as they dominated the third quarter 33-14.

Jordan Jackson produced two highlight blocks in the final session, before Jordan Whelan and Sam Toluwase completed the scoring ahead of a home match against Bristol on Wednesday (7.30pm) and the visit of Sheffield on Sunday (4pm). See ticketmaster.co.uk.