Couldn't have asked for anymore says Hammers coach Pearce after Man Utd win

Published: 7:59 AM September 23, 2021

West Ham United's Nikola Vlasic (left) and Mark Noble celebrate the win after the Carabao Cup third round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United first-team coach Stuart Pearce was delighted with how his players left everything out on the pitch in their 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

The Irons clinched a first victory at Old Trafford since May 2007 thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s early goal, but were equally superb in their defensive efforts as they mostly restricted their hosts to efforts from range.

The result saw the Hammers advance to the Carabao Cup fourth round – in which they will face Manchester City at London Stadium next month – at the expense of an opponent who had defeated them in the Premier League three days prior.

"We certainly couldn’t have asked for any more from our players," Pearce said.

"We were really disappointed we didn’t get something at the weekend – we felt we played well enough to at least get a point – so maybe we had something to prove from the game.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (left) and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 22, 2021. - Credit: PA

"The fans were magnificent at the weekend, as they were a week prior to that at Southampton, so we’ve really got a unified club at the moment from the terraces right down to the pitch and the character the players showed.

"I think we were worth our victory today and it could have been by more with a couple of chances at the back end of the game."

Pearce was pleased with the fast start to the match the Hammers made as Lanzini netted in the ninth minute of play.

"Ryan Fredericks has done fantastically well for us [for the goal]. He burst past the opposition and laid one on a plate, and Manu was in there to tuck it away nicely.

"We had a couple of other chances as well – I think Jarrod [Bowen] had a good opportunity as well – and I think once we start burying some of these chances, maybe the games might be a touch easier than probably they were.

"Our hearts were in our mouths on occasion, but the character of the players has been magnificent this evening.

"All of us at West Ham are rightly proud of the result and how well they’ve done, and the manager will refocus again for Saturday with a really tough game at Leeds."

West Ham have been drawn at home to Manchester City in the next round of the cup competition.