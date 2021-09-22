Bowen embracing busy fixture list for West Ham ahead of Carabao Cup tie

Published: 7:30 AM September 22, 2021

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) battles for the ball with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Luke Shaw during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United will face Manchester United once again just days after losing 2-1 in the Premier League at London Stadium.

The Hammers will make the trip to Old Trafford to face the Red Devils on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Thanks to their new European commitments, the Hammers are adapting to the challenges of a rigorous fixture schedule, with another quick turnaround seeing them play again on Wednesday before travelling away to Leeds United on Saturday.

By the time the month concludes, David Moyes’ team will have played six games in the space of 20 days – something attacker Jarrod Bowen said his teammates are embracing.

“There are a lot of games coming up now,” Bowen said. “We’ve got the Carabao Cup, then we’re in the Premier League and then the UEFA Europa League the following week as well.

“There are a lot of games, which as players is what we want, and we’ll go into the next game exactly the same as today [Sunday].”

West Ham United's Said Benrahma (left) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 19, 2021. - Credit: PA

New signings Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic, Alex Kral and Alphonse Areola will be expected to feature more as they settle into the squad – although Zouma and Vlasic have already featured twice since arriving late in the transfer window.

Moyes said: “I thought Kurt Zouma was very good. I think his all-around performance, his strength, he did a great job for us and we're trying to challenge the teams getting talked about winning the Premier League.

“I think Kurt will help us do that and I think that overall the team today challenged a really good team to see if we could maybe push it and get closer to them.

“I’m really pleased with how the whole team played today. I thought overall, it was a good performance, they had periods in the game, we had periods in the game, but it was on the verge of being toe-to-toe for long periods.”



