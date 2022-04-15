West Ham United stun Lyon to reach Europa League last four

Lyon 0 West Ham United 3 (1-4 on aggregate)

The Lyon definitely sleeps tonight after a wonderful West Ham United performance sent David Moyes' men into the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

On one of those memorable European evenings that will live long in the memory of the impeccably-behaved travelling Hammers fans in the crowd of 50,065 at the Groupama Stadium, Moyes' men simply ran riot with a three-goal burst either side of the interval.

Having drawn 1-1 in the quarter-final, first-leg at London Stadium last Thursday, the odds were surely stacked against West Ham in their French return but Craig Dawson and skipper Declan Rice secured a two-goal half-time lead before Jarrod Bowen struck the killer third just after the restart.

And that sets up a last-four meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt in a rematch of the 1976 Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final, another match that, 46 years on, is still talked about down West Ham way as one of the most thrilling European encounters in the club’s history.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford had proved costly for the Hammers both in the loss of their ever-fading Champions League aspirations and injured Kurt Zouma (ankle), who was replaced by compatriot Issa Diop, while Ben Johnson came in for the suspended Aaron Cresswell and Alphonse Areola predictably replaced Łukasz Fabiański in goal.

Despite having to reshuffle their defence, West Ham just dusted themselves down and got on with job in hand with this stunning display of counter-attacking football

Pablo Fornals sent out an early warning to Olympique Lyonnais when he dragged a low, angled shot across the face of goal in the opening moments before the hosts started to look the most threatening in the opening exchanges.

With a half-dozen minutes on the clock, Karl Toko Ekambi unleashed a low eight-yarder that thudded back off the base of Areola’s right-hand upright before Houssem Aouar curled the rebound over the top in an early let-off for the visitors,

As Lyon looked for an early opening Thiago Mendes fired wide before Moussa Dembélé then saw his point-blank shot charged down at the far post.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace – a club where former Hammer Marc Keller is president – had lifted Lyon into eighth spot in Ligue 1 but with the Europa League their one and only hope of Champions League qualification this season, Peter Bosz made half-a-dozen changes for this return fixture.

In had come Mendes plus goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck, Malo Gusto, Chelsea’s on-loan Emerson, Castello Lukeba and Romain Faivre as the Lyonnais coach threw everything he had at reaching the last four.

Fornals had a low shot saved in reply, before Michail Antonio’s cross was met at the far post by the stretching Bowen, who prodded wide at the far post to the groans of those Hammers fans packed high into the stadium.

At the other end, Ekambi was certainly posing the biggest threat and after Diop had been booked for felling him on the right, the Lyon livewire then diverted Gusto’s cross into the relieved Areola’s clutches before Johnson saw yellow for felling Faivre.

On 38 minutes, though, the Hammers forced the first corner of the evening, when Antonio unselfishly chested the ball into the path of Bowen, who saw his low shot agonisingly loop wide off Jason Denayer.

But when Fornals whipped the consequent corner into the near post, nothing was going to stop Dawson from bulldozing his way past Dembélé and nodding the Hammers ahead with a thumping close-range header.

And having now got their noses in front, West Ham then powered themselves yet further ahead with just seconds of the first half remaining.

This time overlapping Johnson played a neat one-two with Manuel Lanzini before whipping in a left-wing cross that was headed away by Jason Denayer but picking up the pieces on the edge of the box, Rice latched onto the clearance, firing a low 18-yarder past Castello Lukeba to double the lead and make Moyes' half-time talk so much simpler.

In the opposite dressing room, Bosz made two changes at the interval with Tottenham Hotspur’s on-loan Tanguy Ndombélé and Romain Faivre making way for Teté and Lucas Paquetá but those two French replacements were still finding their feet on the Groupama grass when the Hammers sensationally struck their third goal of the evening.

Indeed, just three minutes into the second half, Rice found Antonio, who helped the ball on to Fornals and more lackadaisical Lyonnais marking allowed the Spaniard to send Bowen racing clear with Lukeba fruitlessly trying to recover the situation, the Hammers star slotted a low 18-yarder past both the defender and Pollersbeck to claim his 15th goal of the season.

Midway through the second period the flying Fornals recovered from a heavy touch only to see two shots blocked, while Bowen also sent a 20-yarder into the disconsolate Lyon fans packed behind Pollersbeck’s goal.

Now banging their drums and waving their flags more in hope than expectation, they saw Gusto’s shot expertly tipped aside by Areola while Dembélé and substitute Bradley Barcola sent efforts wide of the target.

The consequently-booked Barcola’s frustration was then borne out in a petulant trip on Antonio, who departed as Andriy Yarmolenko arrived to help fellow substitute Mark Noble – on for Lanzini – shepherd the Hammers over the line into that eagerly-awaited semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lyon: Pollersbeck, Gusto, Emerson, Lukeba, Mendes, Denayer (Reine-Adêlaïde 88) Ndombélé (Paquetá 46), Aouar (B. Barcola 70), Mendes, Ekambi, Faivre (Teté 46), Dembélé. Unused subs: M. Barcola, Bonnevie, Kadewere, Henrique, Dubois, Keita, Da Silva, Boateng.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Rice (Benrahma 90), Souček, Fornals, Lanzini (Noble 77) Bowen, Antonio (Yarmolenko 84). Unused subs: Fabiański, Randolph, Vlašić, Fredericks, Masuaku, Král, Alese, Chesters, Perkins.

Booked: Diop (22), Johnson (30) B. Barcola (83), Fornals (84).

Referee: Sandro Schārer (Switzerland).

Attendance: 50,065.