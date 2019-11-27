Search

Karate: Lots to cheer for London Tang Soo Do members

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 November 2019

London Tang Soo Do members celebrate their success

Archant

London Tang Soo Do members had plenty to celebrate at their regional championships in Ebbw Vale on Saturday.

Over 70 students from the East London and Leyton clubs travelled to Wales to compete in weapons, Hyungs (patterned form) and fighting and claimed 101 trophies.

Among those were 55 first-place trophies and the squad won black belt team forms thanks to Katherine Bernarte, Ellie Jennings and Amber Padua, while Iesa Saeed won three first places in all three of his events for the second year in a row.

Instructors Mr Bernarte and Mr Islam said: "This was our last tournament of the year. All of the students worked hard in preparation for this competition, training 4-5 times per week.

"Their commitment and dedication has been rewarded and are fully deserved. We are very proud of our London Team, our unity is our strength, we are stronger together."

If you would like to try Tang Soo Do Karate, contact Bernarte on 07768 394725 or email master.rbernarte@gbtsda.com.

