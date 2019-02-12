Karate: London TSD members earn black belts

London Tang Soo Do members Kayden Sadsad, Katherine Bernarte, Ellie Jennings, Rowan Jennings and Wesley Ruddock with their black belts Archant

London Tang Soo Do members were celebrating after receiving their black belts at St Ives in Cambridgeshire at the weekend.

Katherine Bernarte, Kayden Sadsad and Wesley Ruddock were all promoted to first dan black belt, as Ellie Jennings and Rowan Jennings were promoted to second dan.

Master Rommel Bernarte said: “They have worked extremely hard over the years towards their individual promotions and are truly deserved. I am very proud of all of them.”

Anyone interested in training in Tang Soo Do karate can contact Rommel Bernarte on 07768 394725 or email rbernarte@hotmail.com.