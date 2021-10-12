London Pulse set to return to action in British Fast5 All-stars championship

Published: 2:27 PM October 12, 2021

London Pulse are expected to have their home fans at Copper Box Arena fully behind them when the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship returns to the Stratford-based venue on October, 30.

The capital's only Vitality Netball Superleague franchise will compete alongside defending champions Loughborough Lightning, 2018 winners Wasps Netball, Manchester Thunder, Strathclyde Sirens, Saracens Mavericks, Team Bath and Pulse's fellow debutants Leeds Rhinos for the cool £25,000 winners cheque.

This fast paced 20/20 cricket type format features twelve five-a-side shortened minuted matches, multiple point shots, unlimited roll on-roll-off substitutions and an double point 'Golden Buzzer' power play.

The event itself, which was started off by Matchroom Sport founder Barry Hearn, has been running for three years and last time out back in October 12 2019 England International Jo Harten scored all of Lightening's 61 points in their whopping victory over Wasps.

Barking-born England international Funmi Fadoju says her the whole London Pulse team cannot wait to put on a show in front of their own Copper Box home fans.

"I'm so excited to take part in my first Fast5 All-Stars," she the 19- year-old.

"This is London Pulse's first time participating and the entire squad is fired up and ready to compete.

"We can't wait to play this fast and furious competition in front of all of our fans at our home venue."

Popular Tottenham sisters and Newham & Essex Beagles athletics athletes Sahaa and Kadeen Corbin, cousins of Asha Philip, are expected to appear in Saracens Mavericks line-up.

Tickets are available via https://www.fast5allstars.com/