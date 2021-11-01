London Pulse gave a good account at British Fast5 Netball Championship

The main prize may have been out of their reach but London Pulse had a good day out at British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship.

In their debut appearance in Matchroom Sport's whopping £100,000 one-day netball event, the hosts gave Team Bath a real good scare in their first encounter before going down by a single point (26-27).

However the West Country outfit came away with a more convincing 23-17 scoreline in the return fixture and from there, they went on to defeat Coventry-based Wasps Netball (29-28) in the last four then Saracens Mavericks in a tactical 23-17 final to claim the £25,000 winners cheque.

For Pulse, they pocketed £10,000 for beating fellow debutants Leeds Rhinos in the double elimination group phase.

Dynamic new signings Jasmin Odeogberin (from reigning VNSL champions Loughborough Lightening), Berri Neil and Alicia Scholes, daughter of former Manchester United footballer Paul, (both from Manchester Thunder) were on display last Saturday so were Barking-born Funmi Fadoju, Lindsay Keable, Ashleigh Dekker, Kira Rothwell, Olivia Tchine, Paige Reed and Ellie Rattu.

You may also want to watch:

Goal defence Rattu, a member of England under 21 international squad, admits the team were happy to see their fans coming out in huge number to support them.

"We've been buzzing for this for a while since we qualified for this last season," she said.

"Coming out and seeing lots of fans, especially our fans, and for us it's really nice. The atmosphere was amazing. I didn't realise there will be so many people here so it's really nice to feel the support and the energy and we've enjoyed it.

"We've won a game, we were close to winning one and we've lost by one in the other so overall we've had a good day."

And Rattu, who is also expected to play alongside additional signings from Australia Suncorp Superleague side Melbourne Vixens Tayla Honey and Sacha McDonald when the season kicks off sometime in January, believes the squad Pulse coach Sam Bird assembled for the forthcoming VNSL is good enough to challenge for the title.

She added: "We haven't hit our peak yet and we've got a while for that to happen so it will be nice to see how we gel as a team and growth into our own positions and how we do on court."