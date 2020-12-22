London Lions demolish Wolves to take top spot in BBL

Published: 10:00 AM December 22, 2020

London Lions will be able to go into 2021 on the back of a dominating and assured performance, beating Worcester Wolves 103-71 at the Copper Box.

No signs of fatigue for the Lions, who have had a tight schedule to round out 2020, having played three games in eight days.

They came out in their typical aggressive fashion, racking up 34 points in just the first quarter where the Wolves could only answer back with 17 of their own.

This was the story for the rest of the first half, scoring more than double than their opposition 60-28.

Being ahead 87-50 going into the fourth Quarter, the damage was already done with 10 minutes to spare which led Macauley to give his bench some more minutes and give his starters some well-earned rest.

A true all round scoring performance, having 3 players scoring 20+ points in Parker, Williams and the returning Robinson, who was also just one assist away from a double double.

Unlike the previous game against Manchester on Friday evening where turnovers halted any chance of the Lions pulling away, they were able to turn the table and pile up 21 points from turnovers they forced.

London Lions are in some great form in both the BBL Championship and BBL Cup, topping the table and reaching the Semis respectively.

No doubt they will want to carry this momentum through into the new year and solidify their place at the top of the table and to have some silverware to show for their efforts.

For now though, they have got some time off before their next game on New Year’s Day when they travel to Surrey to face the Scorchers, who currently sit in 8th place in the table.