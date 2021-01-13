BBL Cup final set with Newcastle Eagles taking on London Lions

Published: 12:00 PM January 13, 2021

It was not the most traditional route for either side to the final as changes were made from last years’ competition.

The Lions side were due to play the Manchester Giants on Tuesday evening however due to a number of the Giants players having to self-isolate, they had to forfeit the semi-final, giving the Lions an automatic bye to the final.

The other semi-final was between the Leicester Riders and the Newcastle Eagles but was restricted to just the one leg, with the Cup Semi Finals traditionally being played over two legs.

Newcastle have progressed to their eighth Cup final, after beating the Riders in a close game, 76-71.

These two sides could only reach the quarter-finals in the previous year however the Lions went all the way in the 2018-19 Season, earning their second BBL Cup.

You may also want to watch:

Newcastle are the most storied team in this competition, having won the Cup five times since its introduction into the BBL season in 2003-04 and last winning it in 2017.

This Cup final match-up will come as a welcome to most fans of the League as it is the two teams at the top of the table facing off once again this month, with the previous game between these two in the Championship threw up one of the most entertaining games of the season so far, with London giving their best performance of the season in the 109-89 win.

The BBL Cup Final is scheduled to take place on January, 24 in Worcester, shortly after this the Lions will get started on their European campaign in the Europe Cup, with their first fixture against Wloclawek.