London Lions grind out hard fought win against Worcester Wolves

Published: 9:07 AM April 5, 2021

London Lions had to give their all and more in an exhausting overtime win away to Worcester Wolves, 93-85.

This was a key game in the BBL Championship standings and after this victory for the Lions, they take the head-to-head against Worcester which could prove to be handy down the back stretch of this season with regards to the standings.

The Lions starting the game in their usual fast paced fashion, hitting their first four shots, which led to a 7-0 run to put the Wolves on the back foot straight away.

These two teams approached the game in totally different ways, with the Lions opting for their trusty perimeter shooting and the Wolves getting the ball at the top of the key, forcing the ball inside to the paint.

For context, the Wolves had zero three-point attempts to the Lions nine in the opening quarter.

The Wolves secret weapon this afternoon was on their bench in Elijah Burns.

He finished the game with the most points with 24. The most impressive stat for him however was that he scored all of the bench points for the Worcester team.

This was enough to drag the game into overtime, but the Lions kept their composure throughout the final five minutes of overtime to put the game beyond any doubt.

This win was all about the team, with points coming from all over the court and four players all reaching double digits.

It seemed that Orlando Parker couldn’t miss from mid-range, scoring 14 of his 22 points inside the three-point line on 7-8 shooting.

This efficiency proved to be vital down the road in this long and tense game and was enough to keep the Wolves at bay.

The Lions are back home in the Copperbox against Glasgow for their next game on Wednesday night, and a win could start to put pressure on the three teams ahead of them in the BBL Championship standings.