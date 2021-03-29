London Lions suffer defeat at the hands of Worcester Wolves

Published: 8:19 AM March 29, 2021

London Lions in action against Worcester Wolves at the Copper Box Arena - Credit: Graham Hodges

London Lions could not get back to their winning ways in the BBL Championship against a resilient Worcester Wolves side, losing 84-72 on Sunday.

The Lions were looking for a positive response to the humbling 109-95 defeat to the Newcastle Eagles two days earlier.

Worcester, however, had different plans and were more than happy to spoil the Lions’ day back home at the Copper Box Arena.

The start of the game was reminiscent of the Lions last game against Newcastle in regard to the lack of a trace of transition defence.

Wolves were able to have their own way of dictating the pace of the game when getting an uncontested defensive board and running the floor quickly, outrunning any hint of the Lions contesting them.

The visitors were able to set the tone with a quick 11-0 run to start the game and led the game throughout.

Jordan Williams was immense for the Wolves and was more than happy to do a little bit of everything for his side, not only leading the game in points scored, but also managing to lead the game in rebounds and steals.

Not one of the Lions seemed to be able to put a stop to his dominance in this game and could only resort to fouling him as he muscled his way to the basket time and time again.

Kevin Ware was the bright spark for the Lions, being his energetic self and producing in the starting five in the absence of Justin Robinson.

London Lions Kevin Ware Jr in action against Worcester Wolves at the Copper Box Arena - Credit: Graham Hodges

He led the Lions in points with 19, however there were only three Lions players who managed to rack up double digits in this category.

It proved to be a rare off-day in terms of scoring for what is usually a more than efficient scoring team.

The Lions next chance to get back into the top four of the standings will be on Wednesday night when they host the Surrey Scorchers.