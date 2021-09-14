London Lions suffer quarter-final disappointment in Italy

Published: 1:56 PM September 14, 2021

London Lions weren’t able to mount a comeback as Treviso took the game and ran without looking back in a convincing win, 89-62.

The home fans were fired up in Treviso as they watched their team in this Champions League qualifier and seemed to make their presence known to both squads out on the court to provide an excellent European atmosphere.

This seemed to show with the way in which each side started this game, both frantically at the very start but soon enough Treviso started to pull away and the Lions seemed to be left wandering, with Treviso avoiding turning the ball over for the whole first quarter whereas the Lions did five times.

There was another struggle with seeing the ball go through the net, with only shooting 21 per cent from inside the three-point line for the entirety of the first ten minutes as well.

Treviso’s main threat was from the bench it seemed, as Henry Sims and Giordano Bortolani both had free reign on the court to score at will, especially Sims.

Sims was able to find himself inside the paint mostly uncontested to rack up a team high 16 points, with Bortolani closely behind him with 13 of his own.

The positive performance for the Lions was Lorenzo Cogini.

He was the biggest offensive threat posed to Treviso tonight, totalling 19 points without missing a shot, almost a third of the entire team’s total.

What will prove to be a more than fruitful experience for the team, the Lions can now look forward to the regular season inching closer and closer to starting for the 2021/22 campaign.