London Lions come out on top against Surrey Scorchers

Published: 7:57 AM April 17, 2021

London Lions managed to win one of the tightest games in the BBL Championship so far this season against Surrey Scorchers,92-84.

The biggest lead that the Lions had all game was the 8-point lead at the end.

This entire game felt like the fourth quarter of a tense playoff game, very cagey and neither team went on a meaningful run due to both teams being able to answer back with each possession.

It was two players from each team going at it for most of the game. Martelle McLemore and Dean Wanliss for Surrey were scoring at will from the three-point line, usually in answer to a Lions three at the other end.

Deandre Liggins and Dirk Williams’ chemistry was plain to see and were helping each other play at their best.

Liggins scored a personal Championship high with 33 points and couldn’t be stopped, getting fouled 11 times in the process. Williams was scoring efficiently, 62% from the field and was everywhere on defensive end.

He also managed to end his night with 25 points in 30 minutes. It was Liggins who put the team on his back towards the end of the game, being everywhere on the floor and converting big plays when it was needed the most whilst playing every second of the game.

Josh Ward-Hibbert was also the perfect sixth man tonight, playing aggressively and being the spark for the Lions when they needed to shift the momentum back in their favour.

The fixtures are coming thick and fast for the Lions, who are still two games behind the Leicester Riders in first place.

Their next game is on Sunday, another home game against the Bristol Flyers.

Another Lions win will only add pressure on Leicester for that top spot in the BBL Championship.