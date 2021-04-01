London Lions back to winning ways after assured win against Surrey

Published: 10:25 AM April 1, 2021

London Lions were searching for their first win in the BBL Championship since their BBL Trophy Final victory until tonight, where they beat Surrey Scorchers, 109-90.

The game started off in a similar vein to their previous couple of fixtures where the Lions were easily caught out in transition whenever the Scorchers were able to grab the rebound and push out in pace with their offensive possession.

Throughout the game however, both teams were exchanging blows and was very much a game of runs. The Lions were able to make their runs a little longer and push their lead out bit by bit each time.

Dirk Williams was back in form with his signature catch and shoot game and was also able to create his own shot whenever he had the ball in his hands, getting the rim with smooth euro steps or from a couple of feet from behind the three-point line.

He managed to end the game with a game high 35 points. The Lions also managed without starting point guard Justin Robinson but had Deandre Liggins back for the first time in a week but had a quieter game by his standards, only finishing with six points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Even though the Scorchers starting five played an extensive number of minutes tonight, there was no real standout performance offensively by them apart from Tony Hicks, who finished with 23 points and could’ve finished with more, but was constantly in foul trouble which limited his aggressiveness and playing time down the stretch.

The Lions next fixture is against the Sheffield Sharks in Newcastle on Friday night and shall be available on Sky, a sterner test for the Lions as the teams sit next to each other in the standings.