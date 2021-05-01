London Lions enter playoffs in perfect form after beating Sheffield Sharks

Published: 7:00 PM May 1, 2021

London Lions make it 12 wins in a row to finish their regular season campaign against Sheffield Sharks, 80-68.

This final game can be seen as a microcosm of the Lions season, with coach Vince Macauley being able to turn to his bench and highlight the talented depth that he has at his disposal.

All 12 players took to the floor at some point in the game and also tallied up points in the meantime.

Dirk Williams once again racked up the game high in points with 20, shooting 7-14 and showing off his ability to shoot and score efficiently, being an option for any of his teammates on the court to turn to him in case of emergency. Deandre Liggins was also influential tonight, finishing three points shy of a triple double, grabbing 10 boards as well as 10 assists.

With this being the final game of the regular season, The Lions can now turn their attention to the Playoffs as they now know who they are matched up against in the first round.

You may also want to watch:

It’s a 2-7 matchup against the Cheshire Phoenix, with the first game being played on Monday followed up by the second being played on Wednesday, both being played at the Copper Box.

Following the win, Dirk Williams said that this Lions squad is perfectly set up for the playoffs, citing the depth of squad that the Lions have.

“We’ve found our peak performance right now and managed to handle that challenge much better”.

With the Lions finishing April unbeaten, there’s no reason as to why they can’t be looked at as the favourites.