London Lions chalk up second win in a row against Sheffield Sharks

Published: 11:03 AM April 3, 2021

London Lions were able to come out on top in a tough road game against Sheffield Sharks, beating them 93-81.

The Lions caught not just the Sharks off guard, but the fans too in the first quarter by not relying on their impressive three-point shot, only attempting three but still converting two.

They were able to find the open man for high percentage shots under the rim to get back into the game early on and never looked back as soon as they had the lead.

Throughout the game they were able to mix their offense and keep the Sharks guessing, increasing the volume of shots from behind the arc and still finishing with a better three-point percentage than two-point percentage, 48% and 46% respectively.

The rebounding was also a highlight of what has improved compared to the last few games which in turn led to easy second chance points, another chance to reset the offence and create an open look.

Dirk Williams carried over his excellent form from his last game and finished with a game high of 25 points, managing to do it more than efficiently and shot 75% from the field.

Deandre Liggins was back on form tonight too, finishing with 18 points as well as 10 assists, always looking to make the extra pass to teammates who were open.

Even though there were three players in the starting five for Sheffield that managed to break into double digits with points, the Lions were more than happy to allow that whilst shutting down any other player from getting any easy look at the basket, forcingthe Sharks best players to have to play out of their skin if they wanted to come out of the game with anything to show for it.

The Lions now have the Saturday to regroup, and they go again on Sunday afternoon, on the road to Worcester Wolves.