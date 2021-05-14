London Lions pull off huge comeback to seal BBL final spot

Published: 3:14 PM May 14, 2021

London Lions came back from a 12-point deficit on aggregate against Plymouth and beat them 100-80 on the night and 180-172 over the two legs.

This sets up a BBL play-off final against the Newcastle Eagles, the same final as the BBL Trophy earlier in the season which Newcastle ultimately won.

The Lions came out red hot and with a point to prove that this was far from over. Justin Robinson had an immense first half, scoring 17 points and going 100% from behind the arc.

Unfortunately for him, the second half was not as impactful and had to leave the court after rolling his ankle. The Lions squad and fans alike will be hoping for a speedy recovery.

When he stepped off the court, Deandre Liggins took the game into his own hands and his confidence was unwavering.

The final nail in the coffin was his Damian Lillard-esque deep three to give the Lions a lead of 19 on the night with only a minute remaining on the clock.

He finished his impressive performance with 23 points and led the game in steals with three.

With the Lions squad being in foul trouble for most of the game, which resulted in exits from Fahro Alihodzic and Orlando Parker, as well as Justin Robinson leaving the floor with an injury who was the Lions best player up until that point, the entire team rallied together and willed each other over the line with the win.

High energy bench guys in Josh Ward-Hibbert and Jordan Spencer being defensive nuisances were just as important as the threes falling at the other end.

The final takes place on Sunday against the Newcastle Eagles, a perfect chance to get revenge for the BBL Trophy final defeat earlier in the season.