Lions look to take another big step towards BBL title as Raiders ride into SportsDock

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions will look to go one step closer to securing the British Basketball League title when they host Plymouth Raiders this evening (Wednesday).

Head coach Vince Macaulay and his Lions side will welcome the Raiders to the University of East London SportsDock for a 7.30pm tip-off.

They will then also host the Cheshire Phoenix on Easter Monday at their regular Copper Box Arena base at 4pm.

If the Lions can seal victories in both encounters they will be crowned champions with two games left to play in the 2018/19 season.

They head into the clash on the back of sealing a comfortable 93-70 victory away to Surrey Scorchers on Sunday evening.

The Lions now boast a 24-5 record at the top of the BBL Championship standings with the title in sight, while the Scorchers dropped to 5-24.

The visitors set the tone early on as they built a double-digit advantage on the back of a 10-2 run, and seven points from Jordan Spencer closed the first quarter that saw them lead 21-11.

Lions pulled further clear in the second session as their fire power off the bench, in the shape of Paul Guede, Flo Larkai and captain Joe Ikhinmwin, helped to open up a 19-point lead to go into the half-time break up 49-30.

The visitors were dominant in the second half with superior ball movement and relentless offensive rebounding.

The lead grew larger as every Lion scored on the way to the victory.

Spencer top scored with 14 points in a balanced attack for the Lions with three other players in double figures, including Ladarius Tabb, who added 13 boards to his 12 points.

Brandon Peel had 12 rebounds but finished a point shy of a double-double of his own.

The BBL Cup-winning Lions also picked up a comfortable3 77-57 victory over Bristol Flyers at the UEL SportsDock last Wednesday.

Now the final four fixtures for Macaualay's outfit include meetings with the Raider and Phoenix, a trip to Newcastle Eagles and Leicester Riders, as they look to pick up a second piece of silverware this season.