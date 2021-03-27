London Lions outclasses by Eagles in first game back after BBL Trophy win

Published: 9:30 AM March 27, 2021

London Lions come crashing back to BBL Championship reality after sobering loss to well-oiled Newcastle Eagles side, 109-95.

It was always going to be a tough first game back in the BBL Championship for the Lions, away to the team sitting in second place in the table at the moment, as well as two key players in Justin Robinson and Josh Ward Hibbert out with injuries.

The assumption will be a hangover from the BBL Trophy Final win however that would be doing the Newcastle Eagles and disservice.

They came out of the blocks ready to take the game to the Lions and did not look back.

The Lions were visibly rattled, with Newcastle looking like they were playing with a sixth man whenever they went out into transition.

The lid just wasn’t coming off the basket for the Lions from deep and struggled to just see the ball go in and also lacked in their transition defence.

Deandre Liggins, clearly frustrated with the start of the game, picked up two cheap technical fouls in the first quarter which left his team stranded without him for the rest of the game.

Jo Ikhinmwin really steadied the ship in the latter stages of the first half with a couple of fundamental baskets, but most of the damage was done by the Eagles within the first half.

London had no players in double digits for scoring however the Eagles had four already after twenty minutes.

Rahmon Fletcher was simply unstoppable for Newcastle, with a more than convincing 20+ point double double and never looked breathless even though he made the Lions look that way whenever he was running the ball up the court.

The Lions have a quick turnaround as they play the Worcester Wolves back home in the Copper Box on Sunday.