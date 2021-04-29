London Lions win penultimate game of the season against Manchester Giants

Published: 8:32 AM April 29, 2021

London Lions are heading into the playoffs with an unmatched level of momentum after winning their 11th straight game in the BBL Championship, beating the Manchester Giants, 96-86.

They still have one last regular season game to go before the playoffs begin against the Sheffield Sharks on Friday, however this run of consecutive wins will have their potential matchups worried.

The Lions started the game outplaying the Giants in every possible way. Any rare miss from deep would end up in Alihodzic’s hands under the basket to kick the ball back out and eventually end in a three.

This then led to the Lions having a double-digit lead within the first five minutes.

Complacency then took over on the Lions bench which gave way for a spirited Giants comeback, bringing the game to within 4 by the end of the first quarter.

The Giants had the lead going into half time, but the Lions came back out fighting, dominating the third quarter to give them a comfortable lead heading into the final quarter without the complacency.

All five of the Lions starters ended the game with scoring in double digits, with Dirk Williams having the game high of 23.

The ball movement was also as sharp as it has been all season, with the ball always seeming to end up in the hands of the open shooter.

Justin Robinson and Deandre Liggins both finished with 6 assists, highlighting the team’s unequivocal chemistry.

With just one game to go in the regular season on Friday and second place in the bag, the Lions will want to keep the win streak alive when they head into the playoffs and dive into the postseason leaving no doubt in their minds that on any given day, they can beat any team in the league.