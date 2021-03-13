London Lions chalk up dominant victory over Manchester Giants

Published: 9:25 AM March 13, 2021

London Lions dominated the entire game against a Manchester Giants side sliding down the table and beat them, 105-81.

The confidence running through the Lions side was plain to see after their victory over Glasgow only two nights ago.

Dirk Williams ended the first quarter with 15 points and set the fast-paced tone of the Lions game plan.

He then topped up and finished the game with 23 for the night.

Kevin Ware also still had the hot hand from deep and ended the game with a game high 24 points.

Deandre Liggins took a back seat with shooting the ball as it seemed that his teammates couldn’t miss tonight and was able to find them to rack up 7 assists.

Manchester Giants’ Jordan Whelan and Aaron Geramipoor were trying their best to keep their team within touching distance, and both scored 15 points, the Giants high for the game.

Geramipoor was able to score in the post whereas Whelan did the opposite, scoring 2 from 3 from deep.

London Lions’ lead never seemed in doubt however and their defensive intensity really kept the Giants at bay, forcing them to turn the ball over right at the start of the second half to end the game as soon as possible.

The Lions now have a backlog of fixtures in the League after postponed games as well as their successful run in the BBL Trophy so will now try and climb the table once more.

London Lions Justin Robinson takes a shot against Manchester Giants - Credit: Graham Hodges

Their fourth game in the space of a week is on Sunday where they will play table toppers Leicester Riders away from home.

A perfect game to make a statement that the Lions’ shaky run of form in the BBL Championship is over.