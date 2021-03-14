Cagey game ends in London Lions loss to Leicester Riders in the BBL

Published: 7:48 PM March 14, 2021

London Lions suffered a tough defeat to table toppers Leicester Riders in important BBL Championship game, 78-73.

Defence was the key to the game which led to the lower scoring total.

The Riders were pressing the Lions straight from the tip off and put them on the back foot to give themselves the slightest of advantages.

However, with how potent the Lions offense is, they were able to start strong, with a three on the first possession of the game.

Slowly but surely though, the Riders were able to grind down any answer the Lions had to their staunch defence.

London are statistically the best and most efficient shooters of the three ball in the league, however those shots were harder to come by with the tough Leicester defence.

The Riders on the other end of the court were bulldozing their way into the paint, shooting effectively from the low post and grabbing the offensive rebounds for any sniff at second chance points and outscoring the Lions 8-2 in that area.

It really was a team effort for Leicester although there was one standout player for them in their point guard Geno Crandall.

Crandall was instrumental in this game and was only two rebounds shy of a not so rare triple double for his career and ended the night with 12 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds.

For the Lions it was again Justin Robinson and Deandre Liggins that helped their team keep it tight for the entire 40 minutes and finished the game with 21 points and 18 points respectively.

The Lions however now know that they’ll face the Plymouth Raiders in the BBL Trophy final as well, giving Coach Macauley’s side another Cup Final to prepare for and hopefully this time will come back to the Copperbox with Silverware.