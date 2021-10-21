London Lions continue strong Europe Cup start with victory over Bulls

Published: 2:52 PM October 21, 2021

Isaiah Reese of London Lions in action against Kapfenberg Bulls - Credit: Graham Hodges

London Lions made it two wins from two as they opened their home Europe Cup campaign with a hard-fought 68-58 victory against Kapfenberg Bulls at the Copper Box Arena on Wednesday evening.

A big crowd at the Copper Box saw Vince Macaulay’s side outscore the visitors 18-9 in the fourth period to take a second straight win in the competition.

Isaiah Reese led the home side with 18 points, six assists, four steals and as many rebounds, while Dirk Williams added 13 points for the home side.

Lorenzo Cugini of London Lions in action against Kapfenberg Bulls - Credit: Graham Hodges

Kylor Kelley had ten points to go with his six rebounds and six assists, while Aurimas Majauskas added four boards to go with his 11 points and four rebounds.

Justin Briggs finished with a 20 point, 12 rebound double-double to lead the visitors.