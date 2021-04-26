London Lions all but confirm second place Championship spot with Rocks win

Published: 10:00 AM April 26, 2021

London Lions are close to securing second place in the BBL Championship with an assured win over Glasgow Rocks, 73-68.

The Lions now extend their impressive win streak to 10 games with only two fixtures to go before the playoffs.

It wasn’t as simple as it sounds however, with the Rocks taking an early commanding lead in the game and going on a 10-2 run.

The Lions managed to stem the flow by the end of the quarter and finished the first period of play with 19 a piece.

From that point onwards the Lions took control of the game and outscored the Rocks in the next two quarters to give themselves a strong lead for the final ten minutes of the game.

The three Lions Players who finished with double digits were once again Dirk Williams, Orlando Parker and Kingsley Okoroh off the bench, with Parker picking up the player of the game.

Orlando finished the game with 14 points and 6 boards, which only Josh Ward-Hibbert was able to match. Like the Lions, the Rocks had three players who were just as impactful for their side in Isa Brandon, Fraser Malcom and Boban Jacdonmi, with Jacdonmi picking up the most impressive stat line of the game as he finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, a game high.

Unfortunately, the Leicester Riders were able to clinch top spot in the BBL Championship on the same day, but the Lions still want to finish the season with an impressive win streak to head into the playoffs with some momentum.

They can extend this lead of wins when they go up against Manchester Giants away from home on Wednesday night.



