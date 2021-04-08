London Lions take care of depleted Glasgow Rocks

Published: 8:03 AM April 8, 2021

London Lions made short work of limited Glasgow Rocks squad and beat them, 110-73.

The Rocks were only able to field three players on the bench in comparison to the Lions seven.

The game started out just like any other Lions game, with their first three made shots all being threes, making the game almost a double-digit lead in the first couple of minutes.

It definitely started out as a game of runs too, with the Rocks having their fair share of successful offensive possessions early on, making the extra pass to the man under the basket and converting those high percentages shots.

This was short lived for Glasgow however and following the first quarter, the Lions never let up.

Deandre Liggins took a little while to get in his groove but the second and third quarters were his and his alone and put in a performance Lions fans are only too familiar with.

His chemistry with Dirk Williams was undeniable too and the two were able to set each other up with easy shots whenever they had the ball.

Liggins was able to finish with 30 points and 7 assists in only 27 minutes and Williams was hot on his tail and finished with 24 points.

The dominant Lions performance also allowed returning Justin Robinson to rack up some valuable game time in his first game back in a couple of weeks, where he played in a large chunk of the final quarter.

The Lions were given a brief scare as Marc Kwedi started to get hot from deep in the second quarter and made three consecutive threes to keep the Rocks within touching distance, but the Lions had the remainder of the game to nullify his solo effort.

The Lions are back in action on Saturday night where they travel to Bristol.