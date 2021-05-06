News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London Lions cruise into BBL play-off semis after annihilating Cheshire Phoenix

Jack Prestidge

Published: 8:20 AM May 6, 2021   
DeAndre Liggins (centre) in action for London Lions. Picture: Carol Moir

London Lions made short work of the Cheshire Phoenix in their second leg tie and ultimately beat them 95-60.

The Lions went into the second leg with a 7-point lead on aggregate so were aware of how tight that lead was. 

The Lions were forcing the issue from the tip off, taking a 7-0 lead a minute and a half into the game which forced Phoenix Coach Ben Thomas to call an early timeout to regather his squad.

The Lions were adding to Cheshire’s woes early on with their ability to force fouls and to get to the free throw line with ease, forcing the Phoenix into the bonus within the first five minutes.

Cheshire’s big weapon in this game was initially Jimbo Lull to exploit the Lions down low, but London were able to limit that approach and rotated superbly on defence to smother the Phoenix Centre. 

The player of the game for the Lions was Deandre Liggins. The impact he had on the game in just over 20 minutes can’t be understated.

He scored 16 points alongside his 7 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting the most efficiently too out of all the starting five with shooting 85% from the field.

Justin Robinson too showed his experience in the post season with his individual performance tonight, scoring 12 points and also dishing out 9 assists, showing his effectiveness with making that extra pass when needed. 

The Lions now have to wait to see who they will be facing in the semi-finals of the BBL Playoffs, with two more games being played on Thursday night to see who the final four teams are to remain and to battle it out for a place in the Playoff Final.

