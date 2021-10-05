Dirk Williams helps London Lions to maintain perfect start
- Credit: Graham Hodges
Dirk Williams led the way as London Lions continued their perfect start in the BBL Cup with a 90-80 victory at Bristol Flyers.
Williams finished with 21 points, five assists, three rebounds and as many blocks as Lions made it three straight wins in the season-opening competition on Saturday (October 2).
Isaiah Reese continued his good start to life as a Lion, finishing with an 18-point, ten assist double-double, adding five rebounds.
Julian Washburn finished with 13 points while Jordan Williams and Josh Ward-Hibbert each added 12 points.
Williams also contributed six boards, four steals and three assists.
You may also want to watch:
Mike Miller led Flyers with 19 points, while Malcolm Delpeche added an 18-point, ten rebound double-double.
The Lions did most of the damage in the first half, leading 25-18 after the first period and taking a 53-31 lead into the half-time break.
Most Read
- 1 Newham vigils hear demands for violence towards women to stop
- 2 Traffic chaos as Blackwall Tunnel blocked by protesters
- 3 Who was jailed in east London in September?
- 4 Watch: Queue stretches down road as Mother Hubbard's opens
- 5 Year's supply of trainers up for grabs with JD Sports opening in Stratford
- 6 Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition
- 7 Flooding causes delays on A12
- 8 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
- 9 Charity 'extremely concerned' by ratio of specialist teachers to pupils with visual impairment in Newham
- 10 Protesters call for rethink over Durning Hall redevelopment plans
Coach Vince Macaulay said: “It was a tough game to go into after losing Andrea [Boreland] on Thursday and we were up against a team who had started the season well.
“But we started really well with Isaiah and Julian showing up and they gave us the foundation for the win with a great first half.
"Bristol responded well in the second half, and their bigs did a good job which is something we need to look at, but we stuck at it and recorded a good win.”
Reese opened the scoring for Lions and back-to-back Washburn lay-ups midway through the first period launched an 8-0 run to give them a lead they would never lose.
It became a double-digit lead with the first score of the second period from Reese before triples from Ward-Hibbert and Washburn gave Lions a 39-25 lead midway through the quarter.
Reese added to the tally with a pair of triples and Dirk Williams also scored from long range before dunking to give Lions a 22 point lead heading into the locker room.
Despite triples from Dirk Williams and Washburn, Flyers chipped away at the visitors lead with a 22-15 third period to make it a 68-53 game at the final break.
Ward-Hibbert opened the fourth period with a lay-up followed by an alley-oop off Reese’s assist, before Reese made it an 18-point game.
Ward-Hibbert’s three took the lead out to 20 with five minutes on the clock to effectively wrap things up.