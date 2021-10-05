Dirk Williams helps London Lions to maintain perfect start

Published: 9:14 AM October 5, 2021

Dirk Williams led the way as London Lions continued their perfect start in the BBL Cup with a 90-80 victory at Bristol Flyers.

Williams finished with 21 points, five assists, three rebounds and as many blocks as Lions made it three straight wins in the season-opening competition on Saturday (October 2).

Isaiah Reese continued his good start to life as a Lion, finishing with an 18-point, ten assist double-double, adding five rebounds.

Julian Washburn finished with 13 points while Jordan Williams and Josh Ward-Hibbert each added 12 points.

Williams also contributed six boards, four steals and three assists.

Mike Miller led Flyers with 19 points, while Malcolm Delpeche added an 18-point, ten rebound double-double.

London Lions in action against Bristol Flyers - Credit: Graham Hodges

The Lions did most of the damage in the first half, leading 25-18 after the first period and taking a 53-31 lead into the half-time break.

Coach Vince Macaulay said: “It was a tough game to go into after losing Andrea [Boreland] on Thursday and we were up against a team who had started the season well.

“But we started really well with Isaiah and Julian showing up and they gave us the foundation for the win with a great first half.

"Bristol responded well in the second half, and their bigs did a good job which is something we need to look at, but we stuck at it and recorded a good win.”

Reese opened the scoring for Lions and back-to-back Washburn lay-ups midway through the first period launched an 8-0 run to give them a lead they would never lose.

It became a double-digit lead with the first score of the second period from Reese before triples from Ward-Hibbert and Washburn gave Lions a 39-25 lead midway through the quarter.

Reese added to the tally with a pair of triples and Dirk Williams also scored from long range before dunking to give Lions a 22 point lead heading into the locker room.

Despite triples from Dirk Williams and Washburn, Flyers chipped away at the visitors lead with a 22-15 third period to make it a 68-53 game at the final break.

Ward-Hibbert opened the fourth period with a lay-up followed by an alley-oop off Reese’s assist, before Reese made it an 18-point game.

Ward-Hibbert’s three took the lead out to 20 with five minutes on the clock to effectively wrap things up.



