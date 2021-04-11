London Lions rack up another win away to Bristol Flyers in the BBL

Published: 1:49 PM April 11, 2021

London Lions came out on top in their road victory against Bristol Flyers, 84-73.

A low scoring game for the Lions especially, but were able to peg back the Flyers from gaining any kind of momentum on the offensive end.

It was a solid start to the game for the Flyers, having scored the first seven points of the game and restricting the Lions quick transition offense.

In typical Lion’s fashion though they were never down for too long.

The tables turned quicker than the Flyers could react and before they knew it the Lions were in the lead.

You may also want to watch:

The not-so-secret weapon for the Lions tonight was the recovering guard Justin Robinson, who started this game on the bench to ease himself back into some meaningful minutes.

He managed 10 points subbing in, a game high from the bench.

The player of the game and solidly putting together a case for the MVP race by this point was Deandre Liggins.

More game highs for Deandre for points, finishing with 18, and also was the only player to record a double double with 10 assists.

A bonus for the Lions as a team tonight was also the rebounding numbers, managing to average 10 a quarter, an improvement from previous games this season.

The key factor of the game though was the effectiveness and depth from the bench that Coach Macauley can always turn to throughout the game.

The bench managed to score 42 of the 84 points this game, arguably the Lions biggest strength over the rest of the league heading into the playoffs soon.

Their next game is Wednesday night against Cheshire Phoenix at home, where they have caused trouble for the Lions previously this season so shall be test for the Lions squad.