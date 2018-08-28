Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Basketball: Lions tame Sharks again in BBL Trophy

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 December 2018

Justin Robinson on the ball for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

Justin Robinson on the ball for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions beat Sheffield Sharks for the second week in a row at the Copper Box Arena to advance to the BBL Trophy quarter-finals on Sunday.

London Lions Jerelle Okoro has his eyes on the basket (pic Graham Hodges)London Lions Jerelle Okoro has his eyes on the basket (pic Graham Hodges)

The hosts found themselves behind at the half-time break, but took control with a 22-13 third quarter.

And they were able to see out the win, despite a late burst from the Sharks, to claim victory by an 80-74 margin and send their fans home happy for Christmas.

Brandon Peel posted a big double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lions scoring, while Justin Robinson added another 20 and Jordan Spencer chipped in with 14, as Ladarius Tabb had limited minutes.

Sheffield’s Dirk Williams, meanwhile, was held to just 14 points this time on 28 per cent shooting, having hit a huge 30 a week earlier, as the strong Lions defence paved the way for their win.

Lions will now look to end the year on a high when they visit Manchester Giants on Friday (7.30pm).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Further suspects sought in connection with ‘brutal’ beating of Jordan Douherty, 15, outside Collier Row community centre as Newham teen convicted of killing

Police are appealing to trace these five suspects in connection with the brutal beating of Jordan Douherty before he was murdered outside a Collier Row community centre. Photo: Met Police

Children at Carpenters’ and Docklands Youth Centre get festive hampers from M&S

(Left to right) Samantha White from the youth centre, Dante, Savanna, Irfan Patel from M&S, Hannah, Rayna, Jason and Iago. Picture: Ian Tuttle

Brown packages, Travis cards, and a ‘fraternity’: What was going on in this council division?

The depot in Bridge Road, where RMS and the Travis Perkins office are based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Basketball: Lions tame Sharks again in BBL Trophy

Justin Robinson on the ball for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

Newham Leisure Centre collects award

Newham Leisure Centre has been crowned MyLocalPitch’s Outstanding Sports Facility Of The Year (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Balanta a key player for Dagenham, says Embleton

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham netted in their victory over Ebbsfleet United (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stephen Timms joins Newham Alzheimer’s Society for early Christmas lunch

Stephen Timms MP (third left) and cllr Susan Masters (centre) met with Alzheimer’s Society staff and people living with dementia and their carers. Picture: Alzheimer's Society

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists