London Lions to take on USA college team Cal Poly Mustangs
PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 22 June 2019
Archant
The UK's championship winning basketball team the London Lions are set to play a showcase game against California's Cal Poly Mustangs later this year.
College team the Mustangs play in the NCAA Big West Conference and have previously produced National Basketball Association players such as David Nwaba (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Joe Prunty (former GB head coach and Phoenix Suns assistant).
The game will take place on Friday, September 6 at 7.30pm.
Vince Macaulay, head coach of the London Lions, said: "Having proven ourselves this season by winning the league and the cup, I feel we are ready to take on an NCAA team like Cal Poly Mustangs.
"They have a wealth of fantastic US players and some talented Europeans like Karlis Garoza from Latvia. It's going to be a massive game and guaranteed to be a heart-stopping season opener at the Copper Box."
Tickets for the game are now on sale.