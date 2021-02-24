London Lions keep Surrey at bay and seal narrow victory

Published: 9:42 PM February 24, 2021

London Lions just squeezed past the Surrey Scorchers in a game a little too close for comfort for coach Vince Macauley’s side as they won 98-97.

The Lions couldn’t lift the lid off the basket and started the game 0 for 8 from the field but the Scorchers on the other hand were able to rack up a fast 9-0 run, with Ryan Richards getting the first six of those in the paint.

Dirk Williams was able to carry over his intensity from his last game out where he finished with an emphatic dunk, this game he started with a quick transition dunk to get the Lions offense rolling.

Both sides really struggled with the three ball in the first half but that soon changed in the second half and Lions’ offence could really start to gather pace.

Deandre Liggins picked up the player of the game and rightfully so, leading the game in points and assists and ending the game with a double double, 20 points and 11 assists.

You may also want to watch:

Liggins really kept the Lions collective head above water when the Scorchers started to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, led by an explosive Cameron Hildreth.

Hildreth was able to get to the line a number of times which in turn put the Lions on the back foot and in foul trouble.

It was Liggins again who came up clutch with five seconds left on the clock to sink two free throws to cap off a successful night of shooting.

The Lions have a few days in-between their next game, on the road to Sheffield Sharks in the BBL Championship on Sunday afternoon.

