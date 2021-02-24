News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

London Lions keep Surrey at bay and seal narrow victory

Logo Icon

Jack Prestidge

Published: 9:42 PM February 24, 2021   
London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges) - Credit: Archant

London Lions just squeezed past the Surrey Scorchers in a game a little too close for comfort for coach Vince Macauley’s side as they won 98-97.

The Lions couldn’t lift the lid off the basket and started the game 0 for 8 from the field but the Scorchers on the other hand were able to rack up a fast 9-0 run, with Ryan Richards getting the first six of those in the paint.

Dirk Williams was able to carry over his intensity from his last game out where he finished with an emphatic dunk, this game he started with a quick transition dunk to get the Lions offense rolling. 

Both sides really struggled with the three ball in the first half but that soon changed in the second half and Lions’ offence could really start to gather pace.

Deandre Liggins picked up the player of the game and rightfully so, leading the game in points and assists and ending the game with a double double, 20 points and 11 assists. 

You may also want to watch:

Liggins really kept the Lions collective head above water when the Scorchers started to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, led by an explosive Cameron Hildreth.

Hildreth was able to get to the line a number of times which in turn put the Lions on the back foot and in foul trouble.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after car smashes into house in Maryland
  2. 2 East Ham barber disappointed by Covid-19 lockdown easing roadmap
  3. 3 Person found dead on tracks at Plaistow Underground station
  1. 4 Foodbank offering lifeline to foreign students left destitute by pandemic
  2. 5 Newham council tax hike a step closer as mayor accuses government of breaking Covid-19 funding promise
  3. 6 Leyton Orient boss Embleton 'frustrated' with late penalty which led to Bradford defeat
  4. 7 Leyton Orient slip down the table after late defeat to Bradford City
  5. 8 East Ham money laundering suspect arrested in people smuggling probe
  6. 9 Upminster killer boasted about hacking teen to death with machete in street
  7. 10 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery

It was Liggins again who came up clutch with five seconds left on the clock to sink two free throws to cap off a successful night of shooting. 

The Lions have a few days in-between their next game, on the road to Sheffield Sharks in the BBL Championship on Sunday afternoon. 
 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Penalty charge notices affixed to several cars left in restricted parking bays on a road near Gatwic

Reader Letters | Opinion

Parking charges, Covid, unneutered cats and driving into London

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

Coronavirus

Mayor 'seeking a guarantee' over hotel quarantine in Newham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fire damage on the front of a house in Caspian Walk, Beckton.

London Fire Brigade

House badly damaged in early morning Beckton fire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, east London after two men died at a pro

Double murder latest: Woman charged with perverting course of justice

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus