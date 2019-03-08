London Lions extend lead at the top of the table

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges) Archant

BBL Championship: Surrey Scorchers 83 London Lions 96

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges) London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Despite a split weekend the London Lions extended their lead at the top of the League with victory away at Surrey Scorchers.

The Cup winners improve to 21-4 at the top of the league to continue their push towards the league title,

The Lions made a fast start as they did on Friday night with 31 points in the opening 10 minutes and built a double-digit advantage at 21-31.

Surrey closed the gap in the second quarter but a strong finish to the half from the visitors with Kervin Bristol and Justin Robinson scoring freely saw them retain that lead at the half, 47-55

Despite their hosts shooting a whopping 30 free throws, Lions stayed focussed. In the second half Andre Lockhart found the basket at will as he netted from all spots on the floor. Ladarius Tabb was back to his effervescent self, dunking his way to 19 points and 13 boards.

It was a similar situation in the fourth with the Scorchers within five before London pulled clear for the win as they extended their advantage taking the game 83-96.

Key stat – London shared the ball well with 28 assists as a team and also came up with 20 offensive boards.

Game hero(es) – Robinson posted 19 points and handed out 10 assists with Tabb also producing a double-double with 13 boards to go with his 19 points, while Lockhart stepped up in the continued absence of Jordan Spencer with 18 points. Meanwhile, Kervin Bristol had 11 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks with Paul Guede also in double figures off the bench.

Lions scorers: Robinson 19, Tabb 19, Lockhart 18, Guede 12, Bristol 11, Okoro 8, Ikhinmwin 7, Peel 2, Larkai 0, Roberts, Ekperuoh.

Scorchers scorers: Taylor 25, Ogedengbe 13, Williams 10