London Lions first game in two weeks ends in defeat to Plymouth

Published: 2:00 PM February 8, 2021

London Lions had a tough first game back after their two-week hiatus, following their withdrawal from the FIBA Europe Cup.

They went up against fourth placed Plymouth Raiders at the Copper Box Arena. The final score was 75-81 in a very stop and start game, with a number of players on both teams ending up in foul trouble.

The Lions started off strong and in their usual fast paced fashion and looked as fresh as ever, finishing the quarter with a two-point lead.

Justin Robinson scored a quickfire five points, supported by Fahro Alihodzic, scoring nine of the total 11 points after the first ten minutes.

The rest of the game, however, was a different story as Plymouth were able to get the ball into the post with their big men battling down low. Ashley Hamilton and Prince Ibeh scored 20 and five respectively.

Guard Ricky McGill was able to contribute when the defence was drawn to the Raiders big men and racked up 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Second chance points for the raiders also proved to be invaluable throughout the entire game, with their big men making their presence felt underneath the basket and muscling their way to a number of converted offensive rebounds.

The officials were more than happy to put their stamp on the game by picking up on a number of fouls they saw, which in turn made both sides a little more tentative on the defensive end, out of fear of picking up any more fouls.

This was the Lions' first loss in the Championship since their opening game away to Newcastle.

They will be facing the Raiders again next weekend in the Championship but have an important BBL Trophy game before that on February, 11 against the Leicester Riders - an opportunity for them to bounce back and get back to their winning ways.