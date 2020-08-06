London Lions sign young GB international Kingsley Okoroh

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges) Archant

London Lions have added immense size to their roster with young Brit, Kingsley Okoroh standing at seven foot one inch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Derby Trailblazer and GB International is trying to find a home that suits his style after a super college career at University of California.

Graduating in 2018, Kingsley left his college, third all time in blocked shots and in the top 10 in the Pac 10 Conference with 201 career blocks. He averaged 6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in his final year.

Since college, the big man had a season in Leb Gold in Spain, with the Araberri club, playing 18 minutes a game and returning 6 points and 5 boards.

You may also want to watch:

After that the 19/20 season saw an inability to stick, now he has been tracked down by the Lions with a role to play.

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: “This is going to be interesting with Kingsley. He is so big and yet athletic with a nice soft touch, I believe in the right role he could be a key piece, he showed how smart he is at Cal University I think as with a lot of British players, he is a late starter and a late bloomer and we could see him really come to the fore with the number of games we will have to play this season – he is certainly going to cause a problem for many teams.”

Okoroh was delighted to be in London, by saying: “I’m happy to be a part of the London Lions organisation, we are trying to do something special this season and I’m glad to be a part of that.

“We have a strong talented group of players who are all ready to challenge for titles.”

Fans will get to see the team for the first time on September, 15, when Basketball Champions League opponents, Neptunas Klaipeda will be the visitors