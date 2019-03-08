London Lions sign centre Weaver

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 September 2019

Trent Weaver in action last season (Pic: London Lions)

Archant

London Lions have secured the services of centre, Trent Weaver, ahead of the start of the new season.

The 25-year-old graduated from NCAA Division II side, Ohio Dominican in 2016 after averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The six foot eight inch center has pro experience in Germany with FC Shalke and in Luxembourg the past two seasons. Under former Plymouth Raiders Coach, Gavin Love, Weaver averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds whilst shooting 61 per cent from the field.

Lions Head Coach, Vince Macaulay, said: "I am pleased to have secured Trent, he is a force in the paint, he runs all day and will be a physical presence.

"He shoots the ball extremely well and I believe will fit in well to BBL play. He has had success from this League in the past and I'm excited to get to work with him."

For his part, the Ohio native, had this to say: "The opportunity to be a part of a team that has had amazing recent success in a well respected League was extremely attractive to me.

"I understand the Lions play a fast paced, exciting brand of basketball along with toughness and grit.

"These aspects align perfectly with what I can bring to the table.

"All whilst playing basketball in the beautiful city of London! I know the upcoming season will be another special one."

