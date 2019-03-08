Search

London Lions bolster squad with Tew

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 November 2019

Alioune Tew has signed for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)

Archant

London Lions have confirmed that they have added French big man, Alioune Tew, to the roster as they look to turn their fortunes around.

The Lions have been shorthanded since the departure of Trent Weaver so the six foot nine inch Tew slots straight in and will make his debut tomorrow against the Worcester Wolves.

Tew played his junior basketball in France before attending Junior College and College in the United States, The longest stint being at Niagara University in NCAA Division One.

Most recently he completed the 2018/19 season in NM1 in France with AS Kayserberg averaging six points and six rebounds.

Lions head coach Vince Macaulay said: "We needed an athlete under the basket who could protect the rim and be aggressive on the offensive end.

"Alioune has the tools to do that as well as the ability to run the floor."

The Lions are in BBL Cup action tomorrow, Friday, when they host the Worcester Wolves at the University of East London with a 5pm tip, doors open 4.30pm.

Tickets are available online at www.thelondonlions.com/discount-tickets-uel-games/.

