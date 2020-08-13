London Lions have sealed the signature of point guard Kevin Ware

London Lions have acquired point guard Kevin Ware, formerly of the Louisville Cardinals, who’s leg break in the NCAA Final Four was only the beginning of a story of belief and resilience.

An inspirational player, Ware concluded his time at Louisville as his side claimed the NCAA title, he went on to play for his home college, Georgia State, taking them to their best season in history. As a professional, Ware has played in Greece, Finland, Canada and now in London.

A defensive force and an athletic finisher at the rim, he brings another high level energy to the Lions’ cause this season. Ware’s resilience is innate, whether it was battling amongst NBA players on his team or through the dice that was rolled for him, his demeanour, energy and charisma is catching

Lions boss Vince Macaulay said: “Kevin ware is a special person, he has known adversity and seen it for what it is, just another obstacle. He is an NBA level talent, I believe he needs the right team around him and the right people.

“His Uncle, Marlin Capers played in the BBL many years ago and speaking to Kevin I have been so impressed by his knowledge of the game, then again he was NBA bound before that season ended.

“I am excited that we can call him a Lion, there is no question he is going to become a firm fan favourite.”

Ware added: “I am very excited about having the opportunity to play here in England. And even more excited to be playing in the biggest city.

“The London Lions are a great club that is doing great things not just for basketball in the UK, but through communities across Greater London.

“I must say I am very excited and cannot wait to do my part in helping this organization become greater and achieve greater heights. Being here feels like home as I have family here. My uncle Marlin Capers played here for many years and I am motivated and excited to be here with him.

“From the time I got off the plane and met the team and the coaching staff I felt comfortable instantly.

“We have incredible talent on this team and I know within a short time collectively we will be ready for any challenge.

“I am excited, my teammates are excited. We will take great pride in representing London and the UK with class and hard work.”