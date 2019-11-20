London Lions sign former Love Island star Ovie Soko

London Lions make the biggest splash in the British Basketball League as they announce the signing of Ovie Soko.

Soko is also known for his stint on Love Island and is more recently seen on our TV screens as new Sky Sports presenter covering everything basketball.

Born in London, GB International Soko originally played for the Barnet Bulldogs but moved to the United States of America in his teens to play basketball for Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia where he led the team to a district championship win.

He enjoyed a five-year stint of college basketball - three years at the University of Alabama before being transferred up to Duquesne in Pittsburgh.

Opportunities in Europe soon followed with Soko playing in France, Greece and Italy.

More recently he has played in the ACB in Spain playing the very best in European basketball - their ACB is second only to the NBA.

Soko said: "I'm excited to be back home, and help contribute to basketball back home where my love for the sport started.

"To be able to play in front of friends and family and supporters in my hometown is huge for me and look forward to pushing the basketball culture in the right direction."

Head Coach Vince Macaulay added: "Soko is a highly experienced and talented player who is in demand across Europe.

"We are thrilled that he has chosen to play for the London Lions, UK's current Premier League Champions, and inject increased passion into British basketball.

"He will add power and creativity to the team - everyone is buzzing."

Soko makes his first appearance with the London Lions on Sunday, December, 8 at the Copper Box Arena when they take on Glasgow Rocks at 4pm.

Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.co.uk.