London Lions sign local talent Jordan Williams ahead of the new season

Published: 6:08 PM July 16, 2021

London Lions have announced the addition of a standout local talent to their 2021-22 line-up, in London native Jordan Williams.

The six foot eight inch forward began his career with Belgian semi-professional team Duva Oostende at the age of 17, turning professional during his two seasons with the club before returning to England to join the Surrey Scorchers.

It was during four consecutive seasons with the Scorchers that London-born Williams started seriously turning heads, averaging 10.27 points and 7.93 rebounds as a rookie in the 2015-16 season.

He played a critical role in winning the trophy for the Scorchers at the 2018 British Basketball All-Stars Championship and claimed the tournament's MVP award.

Joining the Lions this year off the back of two stunning seasons with the Worcester Wolves - averaging 13.35 points, 9.35 rebounds and 4.74 assists last year while starting all 31 games - homegrown star Williams brings an abundance of BBL experience and dynamic play to the Lions' roster.

You may also want to watch:

Head coach Vince Macaulay said: "It is our continual mission at the Lions to acquire and develop basketball's most promising local and international talent, and Jordan Williams absolutely fits this category - it's exciting to see his calibre of sportsmanship emerge from the local basketball scene.

"He's coming in with a strong knowledge of the BBL and I'm very much looking forward to working with him this coming season.”

The latest signing came on the back of the addition of guard Isaiah Reese.

At six foot five, the Miami-born player arrives in London with three years of NCAA basketball to his name and two years' experience in the NBA G-League playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Reese made his entry into basketball at Canisius College where he earned 1,033 career points, averaging 11.87 points, 4.98 rebounds and 3.91 assists during his three years with the Golden Griffins.

He arrives in London with a strong resume and scoring ability that looks set to add a powerful edge to the Lions' roster.

Macaulay added: "Reese has some very impressive credentials for his young age. He's got a great scoring record and shows a lot of energy on the court .

"We feel confident he's going to add a very interesting element to the team. We're very much looking forward to having him onboard this season."